Welch Group LLC Sells 365 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,262,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $178.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

