Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 498,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,173 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 430,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 73.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 357,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 150,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 344,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 114,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,328. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.