Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $78.93. 1,219,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,665,126. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.