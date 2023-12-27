Welch Group LLC Has $41.31 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cincinnati Financial worth $41,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 485.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 256,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.49. 71,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,718. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.