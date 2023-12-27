LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,365 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.02. 1,115,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,664,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

