Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Secure Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 408.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,280 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,938. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $438.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.12. The stock has a market cap of $349.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

