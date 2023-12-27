Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 6,813 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 17,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 816,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

View Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.