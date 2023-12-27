First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 383.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTXN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. 5,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2166 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

