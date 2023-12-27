iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Lessened by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,352 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.8% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 428,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,590. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

