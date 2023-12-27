Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $15,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.34. 252,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,737. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.