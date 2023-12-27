Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,298. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $144.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $130.17.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

