Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413,293. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

