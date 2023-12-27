Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 172 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 420,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,710. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

