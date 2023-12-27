White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.07. 210,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,148. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

