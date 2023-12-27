Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 339 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.68. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.43. The stock has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

