Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 464,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,380. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

