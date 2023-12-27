Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 11.7% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 29.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 11.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.26. 936,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

