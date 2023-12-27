Welch Group LLC Buys 248 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Markel Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.90. 236,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,404. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $257.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.36 and its 200-day moving average is $230.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

