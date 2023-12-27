Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Acquired by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,441.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,826,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,277 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $52.12. 34,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.