Welch Group LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.15. 844,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,972. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

