Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,210 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in QuantumScape by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 25.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,344,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after buying an additional 477,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 57,492 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. 2,383,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,433. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,361 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QS. HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

