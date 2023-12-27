300 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,505. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average is $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

