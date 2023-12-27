Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 53,213 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,213 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $31,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. 932,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

