Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

