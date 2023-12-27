iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.64. 530,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,702. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.