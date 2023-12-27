iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.64. 530,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,702. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

