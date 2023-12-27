Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,452. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

View Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

