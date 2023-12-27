SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,743 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,243,397. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

