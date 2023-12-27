UMB Bank n.a. Has $22.59 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in BlackRock by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $810.47. 63,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $707.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $695.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

