HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $5.60. HIVE Digital Technologies shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 6,187,182 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright cut HIVE Digital Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIVE

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 9.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $506.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 174.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. Analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 174.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 154.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.