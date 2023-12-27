Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.38

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.38 and last traded at C$131.84, with a volume of 320476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$130.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. CSFB set a C$128.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$131.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$113.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.73.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.3071834 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

