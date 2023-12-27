Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.94

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$53.94 and last traded at C$53.67, with a volume of 125295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.76.
Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.6 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of C$20.91 billion and a PE ratio of 659.50.
Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 5.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 9,159 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.95, for a total value of C$356,743.05. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
