Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.43

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 325014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 62.31.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.

