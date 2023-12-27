Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.44 ($0.16), with a volume of 164641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.36 million and a P/E ratio of -625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.29.

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

