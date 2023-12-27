Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $410.00

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 410.73 ($5.22), with a volume of 4499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.34).

The stock has a market cap of £47.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,135.14 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 420.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 439.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 10.80 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,135.14%.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

