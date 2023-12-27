Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.00

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 49782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.60 ($0.33).

Directa Plus Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.48. The company has a market capitalization of £15.85 million, a PE ratio of -426.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.

See Also

