Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.58

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.13, with a volume of 1482067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.81.

WEED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.59 to C$0.73 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.10 to C$1.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$588.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,502 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$31,186.62. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

