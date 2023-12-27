Celestica (TSE:CLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.04

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.04 and last traded at C$39.31, with a volume of 112901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Celestica Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6679035 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.05, for a total transaction of C$1,532,205.00. In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.05, for a total transaction of C$1,532,205.00. Also, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.90, for a total value of C$249,000.00. Insiders have sold 163,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

