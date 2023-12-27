ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.50

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 3970825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
The firm has a market cap of £7.48 million, a PE ratio of -159.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.05.
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
