Sopheon (LON:SPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $960.00

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 960 ($12.20) and last traded at GBX 955 ($12.13), with a volume of 20357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 917.50 ($11.66).
Sopheon Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 838.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 666.54. The company has a market capitalization of £102.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9,500.00 and a beta of 0.44.
Sopheon Company Profile
Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. Its software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution that identify, evaluate, and execute against the right strategic priorities for its portfolio; Acclaim Ideas, an idea management solution; Acclaim Products, which allows product people to track product health, prioritize trade-offs, inform stakeholders, and make decisions; and Acclaim Projects, a project management solution.
