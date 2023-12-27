Ferguson (LON:FERG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15,205.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £152.05 ($193.20) and last traded at £150.80 ($191.61), with a volume of 66567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £149.30 ($189.71).

Ferguson Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £135 and a 200-day moving average of £128.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.75. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,548.85%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

