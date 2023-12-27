Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $247.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 247 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.14), with a volume of 282615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.07).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £292.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,897.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 222.12.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In other news, insider Jerome Booth acquired 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £5,957 ($7,569.25). Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.