Renold (LON:RNO) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.00

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.46), with a volume of 439621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

Renold Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £75.29 million, a P/E ratio of 507.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.20.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

