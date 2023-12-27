Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.00

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29), with a volume of 25166047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.40 ($0.25).

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,380.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.12 million, a P/E ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 2.44.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

