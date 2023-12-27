Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Down 2.4%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.31. 147,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,320,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 761.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

