Decred (DCR) Reaches Market Cap of $344.12 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.86 or 0.00050859 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $344.12 million and $61.26 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00146548 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00026916 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005008 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002287 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,740,495 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.