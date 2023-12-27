PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0016

PotCoin (POT) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $74.91 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00174929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00016945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009223 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002287 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

