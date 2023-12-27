Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $10.80 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $10.80 million and $212,492.88 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00099043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00027798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,731,844 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

