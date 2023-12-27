Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Cap Hits $401.74 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $401.74 million and $31.58 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,413,701 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

