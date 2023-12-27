Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $173.95. The stock had a trading volume of 311,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,575. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.