Financial Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,983.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JMUB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 157,014 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.